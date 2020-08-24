Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 8:18PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 815 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland,

Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba, Fort Hall Bannock Peak,

Juniper, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Sweetzer Summit,

Pilar Butte, Arbon and Sublett Reservoir.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.