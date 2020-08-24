Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 9:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield,

Rockford, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge and Sterling.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.