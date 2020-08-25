Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 1:37PM MDT until August 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413,

422, 425, 427, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning

likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50

mph with locally higher gusts possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.