Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 1:37PM MDT until August 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413,
422, 425, 427, 475 AND 476…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm
initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous
starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread
direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control
efforts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning
likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50
mph with locally higher gusts possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.