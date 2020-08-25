Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 3:28AM MDT until August 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Expect scattered to likely showers and isolated to scattered

thunderstorms today with monsoon moisture moving into the area.

Smoke and cloud cover may keep thunderstorm coverage to isolated,

but instability from a trough/wave will likely aide thunderstorm

development. Expect a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will have small hail as well as gusty outflows of 40

to 50 mph with locally higher gusts possible.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…All ZONES:

Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM,

Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake River

Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire

Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of

the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River

Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF

and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning

likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50

mph with locally higher gusts possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.