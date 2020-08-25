Red Flag Warning issued August 25 at 3:28AM MDT until August 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Expect scattered to likely showers and isolated to scattered
thunderstorms today with monsoon moisture moving into the area.
Smoke and cloud cover may keep thunderstorm coverage to isolated,
but instability from a trough/wave will likely aide thunderstorm
development. Expect a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms will have small hail as well as gusty outflows of 40
to 50 mph with locally higher gusts possible.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…All ZONES:
Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM,
Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake River
Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire
Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of
the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River
Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF
and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm
initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous
starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread
direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control
efforts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning
likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50
mph with locally higher gusts possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
Comments