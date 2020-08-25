Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 3:20PM MDT until August 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

Northwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 319 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Albion to 11 miles west of Juniper, moving east

at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Malta, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Cold Water Rest Area,

Elba, Juniper, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Mt Harrison,

Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86

Junction, Roy and Bridge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Strong winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring

with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.