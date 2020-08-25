Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 3:55PM MDT until August 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southwest of Cold Water Rest Area to 10

miles north of Juniper, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Malad, Neeley, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort

Hall Bannock Peak, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pocatello Airport, Juniper, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek

Pass, Daniels Reservoir, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Malad

Pass, Roy and Hawkins Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Strong winds to 58 mph and continuous cloud to ground lightning is

occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.