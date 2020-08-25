Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 4:20PM MDT until August 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 418 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Fort Hall Bannock Peak to near Pleasantview, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Malad, Neeley, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Pauline, Massacre Rocks,

Mink Creek Pass, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon, Malad Pass and Hawkins

Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.