Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 4:37PM MDT until August 25 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 437 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles northwest of Aberdeen to near American Falls

Reservoir, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Springfield, Rockford,

Moreland, Pingree, Fort Hall Townsite, Groveland and Sterling.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.