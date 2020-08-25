Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 4:37PM MDT until August 25 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho…

East central Blaine County in central Idaho…

Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Northern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Southern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Western Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Minidoka County in south central Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 436 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Grouse to 10 miles southeast of

Craters Of The Moon to 20 miles north of Minidoka, moving east at

55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Arco, Grouse, Atomic City, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Craters Of The

Moon, Inl Complex, Taber, Springfield, Moreland, Pingree, Butte

City, Sterling, East Butte, Big Southern Butte and Coxs Well

Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.