Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 4:52PM MDT until August 25 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 450 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles northeast of Arco to 15 miles southwest of
Southwest Inl to 22 miles west of Aberdeen, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 430 PM, 58 mph winds were reported
at Tom Cat Summit and Craters of the Moon.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Atomic City, Craters Of The Moon, Central Inl, Taber, Southeast
Inl, Southwest Inl, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Butte
City, East Butte, Big Southern Butte, Coxs Well Airport and Sterling.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Pocatello.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.