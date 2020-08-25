Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 5:54PM MDT until August 25 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Teton County in eastern Idaho…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 552 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles west of Hamer to 12 miles northwest of

Shelley to near Rose, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 to 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Mesonet Observations and Radar indicated. These storms

have a history of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph!

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton, Lorenzo,

Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton,

Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, and Parker.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pocatello.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.