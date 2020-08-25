Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 8:50PM MDT until August 25 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 850 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northwest of Aberdeen to American Falls

Reservoir, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Pingree, Pocatello Airport

and Sterling.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.