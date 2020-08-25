Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Elba, Idahome,

Bostetter Ranger Station, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks and Bridge.

If on or near Oakley Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.