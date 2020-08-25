Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 3:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oakley to 9 miles
east of Almo. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms. Briefly heavy rainfall is also occurring.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, southern Lake Walcott, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Cold Water Rest
Area, Elba, Almo, Juniper, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer
Summit, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction,
Roy, Bridge and eastern City Of Rocks.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
