Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 3:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oakley to 9 miles

east of Almo. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms. Briefly heavy rainfall is also occurring.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, southern Lake Walcott, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Cold Water Rest

Area, Elba, Almo, Juniper, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer

Summit, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction,

Roy, Bridge and eastern City Of Rocks.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.