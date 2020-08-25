Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 3:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles west of Grouse to near Carey. Movement
was northeast at 50 mph.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, small hail and locally heavy rain
will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Carey, Mackay, Grouse, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo,
Bellevue, Craters Of The Moon, Gannett, Darlington, Moore, Butte
City, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Clyde.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
