Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Richfield, or 19 miles east of Shoshone, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and heavy rainfall will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Richfield, Dietrich, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, Bear Trap Airport and

Coxs Well Airport.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.