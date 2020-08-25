Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Richfield, or 19 miles east of Shoshone, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and heavy rainfall will be
possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Richfield, Dietrich, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, Bear Trap Airport and
Coxs Well Airport.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments