Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of American Falls Reservoir to

near Pleasantview. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom, Downey, Arimo,

Thatcher, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Virginia, Chesterfield and

Pocatello Airport.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.