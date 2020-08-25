Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 4:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles west of Springfield to near Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge,

Taber, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree,

Groveland, Sterling and Wapello.

If on or near American Fall Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.