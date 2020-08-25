Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Taber to 6 miles northeast of Fort Hall
Mount Putnam. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Rose, Fort
Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Moreland, Bone, Groveland, Basalt,
Cutthroat Trout Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Wapello and Grays
Lake.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty
and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire
behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to
safety zones immediately.
