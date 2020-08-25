Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Lima, Montana to 12

miles west of Dubois to near Monteview. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Dubois, Idmon, Terreton, Lorenzo, Ririe Reservoir,

Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Parker,

Hamer, Spencer, Archer, Egin and Kilgore.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.