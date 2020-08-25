Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Bone to 6 miles southeast of Wayan. Movement

was east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, Alpine Campground, Freedom, Grays

Lake and Alpine Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir or Grays Reservoir, Move to safe

shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and

choppy waves are likely.