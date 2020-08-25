Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Bone to 6 miles southeast of Wayan. Movement
was east at 45 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Henry, Alpine Campground, Freedom, Grays
Lake and Alpine Airport.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir or Grays Reservoir, Move to safe
shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and
choppy waves are likely.
Comments