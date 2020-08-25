Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Roberts to 9 miles southwest of Star

Valley Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Afton around 615 PM MDT.

Thayne, Star Valley Ranch, Grover and Star Valley Rest Area around

620 PM MDT.

Turnerville around 625 PM MDT.

Meadow Creek Guard Station around 635 PM MDT.

Merna around 700 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Teton County

Fairgrounds, Gros Ventre Campground, Etna, Auburn, Kozy Campground,

Alpine Airport, Jackson Hole Airport, Fairview, Afton Municipal

Airport and Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.