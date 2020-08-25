Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
producing outflow winds along a line extending from Monida to 10
miles east of Dubois to near Lorenzo to near Goshen. Movement was
northeast at 45 mph.
Winds in excess of 45 mph and locally heavy rainfall are with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley,
Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Marysville, Lorenzo,
Ammon, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and Teton.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
