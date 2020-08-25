Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

producing outflow winds along a line extending from Monida to 10

miles east of Dubois to near Lorenzo to near Goshen. Movement was

northeast at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph and locally heavy rainfall are with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley,

Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Marysville, Lorenzo,

Ammon, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and Teton.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.