Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of Almo, or 20 miles south of Oakley Reservoir,
moving northeast at 45 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm. Areas of heavy to torrential rainfall are expected.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Almo, Elba, Mt Harrison and City Of
Rocks.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
