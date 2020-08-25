Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles southwest of Almo, or 20 miles south of Oakley Reservoir,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm. Areas of heavy to torrential rainfall are expected.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Almo, Elba, Mt Harrison and City Of

Rocks.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.