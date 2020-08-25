Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Atlanta, or 25 miles south of Stanley, moving northeast at 35 MPH. A

second developing thunderstorm is located north of Atlanta and

southwest of Stanley, also moving northeast at 35 MPH.

Wind gusts up to 50 MPH, pea to dime size hail, and frequent

lightning will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Galena Lodge, Redfish Lake, Galena Summit and Smiley Creek Airport.

These storms will also impact the Idaho Highway 75 corridor from

just south of Stanley to just south of Galena Summit.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.