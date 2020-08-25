Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Felt to near Warren Bridge. Movement was

northeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Warren Bridge around 705 PM MDT.

Willow Lake around 720 PM MDT.

New Fork Lake around 725 PM MDT.

Squaretop Mountain around 735 PM MDT.

Colter Bay Village around 740 PM MDT.

Gannett Peak and Fremont Peak around 745 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Green River Lake

Campground, Gros Ventre Campground, Double Cabin Campground, Signal

Mountain Lodge, Jackson Lake, Crystal Creek Campground, Dubois

Municipal Airport, Jackson Lake Lodge, Togwotee Mountain Lodge and

Jackson Hole Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.