Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 7:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Elba, or 9 miles southwest of Malta, moving east at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Elba, Almo,

Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks, Idahome, Sublett

Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Bridge.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.