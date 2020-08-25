Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 7:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 17 miles southeast of Last Chance to 15 miles

north of Independence Rock. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Old Faithful, Kepler Cascades, Mystic Falls and Scaup Lake around

815 PM MDT.

Fairy Falls and Craig Pass around 820 PM MDT.

Fountain Paint Pot around 825 PM MDT.

Goldeneye Reservoir around 830 PM MDT.

Gibbons Falls around 835 PM MDT.

Canyon, Virginia Cascade, Norris Junction, Grebe Lake, Lower Falls

and Cascade Lake around 845 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Double Cabin

Campground, Badlands Overlook, Arminto, Hot Springs County Airport,

Flagg Ranch Village, Natrona, Hot Springs County Fairgrounds,

Sunshine Reservoir, Grass Creek and Lake Yellowstone Lodge.