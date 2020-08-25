Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 14 miles west of Aberdeen to 14 miles southeast
of Fort Hall Bannock Peak. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, American Falls
Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Grace, Inkom, Arimo, Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam
Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort Hall Townsite.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty
and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire
behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to
safety zones immediately.
Comments