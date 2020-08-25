Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles west of Aberdeen to 14 miles southeast

of Fort Hall Bannock Peak. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, American Falls

Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Grace, Inkom, Arimo, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam

Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort Hall Townsite.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty

and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire

behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to

safety zones immediately.