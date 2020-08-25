Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 9:06PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Grebe Lake to 12 miles west of Teapot Rock.

Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Tower Junction, Tower Falls and Floating Island Lake around 935 PM

MDT.

Midwest and Edgerton around 945 PM MDT.

Linch around 1000 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Dead Indian

Campground, Pebble Creek Campground, Big Horn County Fairgrounds,

Wigwam Fish Rearing Station, Roosevelt Lodge, Top Of The World

Resort, Washakie County Fairgrounds, Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center,

Badlands Overlook and Beartooth Lake Campground.

This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 217 and 269.