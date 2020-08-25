Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 9:20PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 919 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Inkom to Franklin. Movement was northeast at
40 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Bear
Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Inkom, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint
Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Henry, Oneida Narrows Reservoir and
Chesterfield.
