Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 9:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 922 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Atomic City to near Fort Hall Mount

Putnam. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo,

northern Palisades Reservoir, Goshen, Chesterfield Reservoir, Ammon,

Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, Irwin

and Atomic City.

Fire crews working near active fires should prepare for strong, gusty

and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire

behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to

safety zones immediately.