Red Flag Warning issued August 26 at 11:30AM MDT until August 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect until
10 PM MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather Zone 422
Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm
initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous
starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread
direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control
efforts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning
likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms. Thunderstorm
activtity will likely briefly end Thursday morning before
redeveloping Thursday afternoon.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50
mph with locally higher gusts possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
