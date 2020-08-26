Red Flag Warning issued August 26 at 3:29AM MDT until August 26 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM

this afternoon to 11 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning

likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50

mph with locally higher gusts possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.