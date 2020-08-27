Red Flag Warning issued August 27 at 2:45AM MDT until August 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREAS… Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake

River Range/Targhee NF,

Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF,

Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with scattered thunderstorms can overwhelm

initial attack forces for wild fire fighting with numerous

starts. Strong thunderstorm outflow can make fire spread

direction and spread rate too hazardous for fire control

efforts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered coverage with frequent lightning

likely with a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms. Thunderstorm

activity will likely briefly end Thursday morning before

redeveloping Thursday afternoon.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic thunderstorm outflow gusts of 40 to 50

mph with locally higher gusts possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.