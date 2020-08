Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Isolated showers and thunderstorms producing localized

wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph due to very dry air at the

surface. A localized gusts to 60 mph is also possible.

* WHERE…Teton, Park, Big Horn, Washakie, Hot Springs, Fremont,

Natrona, Johnson, and eastern Sweetwater counties.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM.