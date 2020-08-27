Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Challis, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Brief heavy rain, half inch hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts

up to 45 mph are possible with this storm as it moves southeast

toward Dickey through 530 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Chilly Barton Flat, Willow Creek Summit, Bayhorse Lake and Mt Borah.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.