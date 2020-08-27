Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking two thunderstorms, one 8

miles east of Oakley and a second near Almo, moving east-northeast

at 15 mph.

Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are

possible with these storms as they move northeast through Malta and

Albion toward the Interstate 84 corridor through 515 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Albion, Almo, Elba, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Mt Harrison and

Bridge.