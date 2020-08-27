Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking two thunderstorms, one 8
miles east of Oakley and a second near Almo, moving east-northeast
at 15 mph.
Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are
possible with these storms as they move northeast through Malta and
Albion toward the Interstate 84 corridor through 515 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Albion, Almo, Elba, Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Mt Harrison and
Bridge.
