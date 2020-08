Alerts

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Grouse, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Brief moderate rain, small hail, and wind gusts to 45 mph are

possible with this storm as it moves southeast through the Arco area

through 530 PM MDT.

.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Grouse and Butte City.