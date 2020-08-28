Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 12:34PM MDT until August 30 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…While minimum afternoon humidity and wind gusts values

may be somewhat marginal, especially in 475, 3 days of recent

lightning may result in a combination of new fire starts and

emergence of hold-over fires. Although the strongest winds are

expected through late evening Saturday, a dry cold front is also

forecast to cross the region Sunday morning with winds shifting

from west to northwest with near critical winds and humidity

expected on Sunday, especially the south end of the Salmon-

Challis NF.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.