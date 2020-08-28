Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 12:34PM MDT until August 30 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…While minimum afternoon humidity and wind gusts values
may be somewhat marginal, especially in 475, 3 days of recent
lightning may result in a combination of new fire starts and
emergence of hold-over fires. Although the strongest winds are
expected through late evening Saturday, a dry cold front is also
forecast to cross the region Sunday morning with winds shifting
from west to northwest with near critical winds and humidity
expected on Sunday, especially the south end of the Salmon-
Challis NF.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
