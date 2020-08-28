Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 3:11PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. the Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…and Strong Gusty Winds…will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s.
* THUNDERSTORMS:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
