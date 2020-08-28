Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 3:11PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. the Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities… and Strong Gusty Winds…will create

erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.