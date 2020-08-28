Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 3:11PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. Conditions will

improve outside of critical thresholds over Saturday night into

Sunday morning, then return to critical Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Dry

Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create

erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Uinta….Sweetwater, especially along the

Interstate 80 corridor.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 80s.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible Saturday

afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.