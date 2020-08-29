Lake Wind Advisory issued August 29 at 12:16PM MDT until August 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may create large waves on area lakes

resulting in hazardous boating conditions especially for smaller

water crafts.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn or swamp smaller water craft.