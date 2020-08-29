Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 12:51PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…and Strong Gusty Winds…will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
