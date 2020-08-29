Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 1:36PM MDT until August 30 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…While minimum afternoon humidity and wind gusts values
may be somewhat marginal, especially in 475, recent lightning
may result in a combination of new fire starts and emergence of
hold-over fires. Although the strongest winds are expected
through late evening Saturday, a dry cold front is also forecast
to cross the region Sunday morning with winds shifting from
west to northwest with near critical winds and humidity expected
on Sunday, especially the south end of the Salmon- Challis NF.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
