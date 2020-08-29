Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 3:06AM MDT until August 30 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…While minimum afternoon humidity and wind gusts
values may be somewhat marginal, especially in 475, 3 days of
recent lightning may result in a combination of new fire
starts and emergence of hold-over fires. Although the
strongest winds are expected through late evening Saturday, a
dry cold front is also forecast to cross the region Sunday
morning with winds shifting from west to northwest with near
critical winds and humidity expected on Sunday, especially the
south end of the Salmon- Challis NF.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
