Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 8:46PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Gusty Winds
will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
