Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 8:46PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Gusty Winds

will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.