Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 9:29PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT

SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Winds will reach critical values Sunday morning

before the start of the Red Flag Warning, however the

combination of strong winds and critically low relative

humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread of new

and existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.