Red Flag Warning issued August 29 at 9:29PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Winds will reach critical values Sunday morning
before the start of the Red Flag Warning, however the
combination of strong winds and critically low relative
humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread of new
and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
